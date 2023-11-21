The La Salle Explorers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Duke vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45% the Explorers allowed to opponents.

Duke had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45% from the field.

The Explorers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.

Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils put up were only 0.6 fewer points than the Explorers gave up (72.6).

Duke had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke performed better at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in road games.

At home, the Blue Devils ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).

At home, Duke drained 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

