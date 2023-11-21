How to Watch the Davidson vs. Wofford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers (3-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET.
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers average 16.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (57.4).
- When it scores more than 57.4 points, Wofford is 3-2.
- Davidson is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.
- The Wildcats record 8.2 more points per game (68.8) than the Terriers give up (60.6).
- When Davidson puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 3-1.
- Wofford has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Wildcats are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (34.6%).
- The Terriers' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have given up.
Davidson Leaders
- Charlise Dunn: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Elle Sutphin: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
- Millie Prior: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.1 FG%
- Issy Morgan: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 60.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 74-70
|Carmichael Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Duke
|W 69-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/18/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 62-48
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|11/21/2023
|Wofford
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/29/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/2/2023
|Longwood
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
