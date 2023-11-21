The Wofford Terriers (3-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Davidson vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Terriers average 16.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (57.4).

When it scores more than 57.4 points, Wofford is 3-2.

Davidson is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.

The Wildcats record 8.2 more points per game (68.8) than the Terriers give up (60.6).

When Davidson puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 3-1.

Wofford has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

The Wildcats are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (34.6%).

The Terriers' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have given up.

Davidson Leaders

Charlise Dunn: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Elle Sutphin: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Millie Prior: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.1 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.1 FG% Issy Morgan: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 60.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 60.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

