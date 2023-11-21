The Boston University Terriers (1-3) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5.

Davidson vs. Boston University Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -14.5 133.5

Davidson Betting Records & Stats

Davidson and its opponents combined to score more than 133.5 points in 17 of 29 games last season.

Davidson games had an average of 138.5 points last season, five more than the over/under for this game.

Davidson went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

Davidson was the moneyline favorite 18 total times last season. It finished 13-5 in those games.

The Wildcats played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

Davidson has a 94.1% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Davidson vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 133.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 17 58.6% 69.9 137 68.7 135.9 140.2 Boston University 17 60.7% 67.1 137 67.2 135.9 134.6

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats put up 69.9 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 67.2 the Terriers allowed.

When Davidson scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 8-7 against the spread and 12-5 overall.

Davidson vs. Boston University Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 15-14-0 0-2 9-20-0 Boston University 14-14-0 1-1 18-10-0

Davidson vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Boston University 7-8 Home Record 9-4 6-6 Away Record 6-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

