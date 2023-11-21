Tuesday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) against the Boston University Terriers (1-3) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Davidson vs. Boston University Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Davidson vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 69, Boston University 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Boston University

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-5.0)

Davidson (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.3

Davidson Performance Insights

On offense, Davidson was the 212th-ranked team in the country (69.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 137th (68.7 points conceded per game).

The Wildcats collected 29.8 rebounds per game and gave up 32.3 boards last season, ranking 288th and 265th, respectively, in the nation.

With 13.1 assists per game last season, Davidson was 169th in the nation.

Last year, the Wildcats were 237th in the country in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Defensively, Davidson was 128th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.8 last year. It was 103rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.5%.

Last year, the Wildcats took 62.6% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.5% of the Wildcats' buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.5% were 3-pointers.

