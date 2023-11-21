The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when visiting the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Boston University Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline Boston University Moneyline BetMGM Davidson (-14.5) 132.5 -1600 +875 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Davidson (-14.5) 132.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Davidson vs. Boston University Betting Trends (2022-23)

Davidson covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Wildcats games went over the point total nine out of 29 times last season.

Boston University covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

Terriers games went over the point total 18 out of 28 times last season.

