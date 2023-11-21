The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will visit the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • In games Davidson shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 12-5 overall.
  • The Terriers ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 288th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 69.9 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 67.2 the Terriers allowed.
  • Davidson went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Davidson played better when playing at home last season, posting 71.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.3 in away games.
  • Davidson averaged 7 threes per game both at home and away from home. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 34.1% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Maryland W 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 Clemson L 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 70-68 Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/21/2023 Boston University - John M. Belk Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.