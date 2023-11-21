North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Craven County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Croatan High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
