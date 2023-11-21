North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Chatham County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Ridge High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
