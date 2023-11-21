North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Carteret County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Croatan High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carteret High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
