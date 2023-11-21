The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Camels had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents knocked down.

Campbell had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bengals ranked 328th.

Last year, the Fighting Camels averaged only 1.2 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Bengals allowed (71).

When Campbell totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 10-4.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Fighting Camels were better at home last season, ceding 66.2 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.

Campbell drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

