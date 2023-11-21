The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Fighting Camels had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents knocked down.
  • Campbell had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bengals ranked 328th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Camels averaged only 1.2 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Bengals allowed (71).
  • When Campbell totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 10-4.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Campbell put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Fighting Camels were better at home last season, ceding 66.2 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
  • Campbell drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ East Carolina L 77-63 Minges Coliseum
11/15/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 60-44 Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 North Carolina Central L 78-75 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Idaho State - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/29/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium

