How to Watch Campbell vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Campbell Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Camels had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents knocked down.
- Campbell had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bengals ranked 328th.
- Last year, the Fighting Camels averaged only 1.2 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Bengals allowed (71).
- When Campbell totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 10-4.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Campbell put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Fighting Camels were better at home last season, ceding 66.2 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
- Campbell drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 77-63
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 60-44
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 78-75
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
