Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 140.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cypress Lake, Florida
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UNC Wilmington
|-2.5
|140.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats
- Appalachian State played six games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 140.5 points.
- The Mountaineers had a 134.8-point average over/under in their outings last year, 5.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Mountaineers' record against the spread last season was 13-14-0.
- Appalachian State was underdogs 14 times last season and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.
- Last season, the Mountaineers won three of their 10 games, or 30%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Mountaineers have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UNC Wilmington
|9
|32.1%
|68.9
|139.2
|64.3
|128.9
|133.5
|Appalachian State
|6
|22.2%
|70.3
|139.2
|64.6
|128.9
|133.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends
- The Mountaineers scored 6.0 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Seahawks allowed their opponents to score (64.3).
- Appalachian State put together an 8-4 ATS record and an 11-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UNC Wilmington
|16-12-0
|7-5
|14-14-0
|Appalachian State
|13-14-0
|6-6
|15-12-0
Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UNC Wilmington
|Appalachian State
|11-3
|Home Record
|10-7
|8-6
|Away Record
|6-7
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|4-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|75.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.9
|63.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.