The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)

Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 68.9 249th 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 64.3 35th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 30.3 264th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.1 310th 179th 13 Assists 10.7 338th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

