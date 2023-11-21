Tuesday's contest between the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-72, heavily favoring UNC Wilmington to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 86, Appalachian State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-14.2)

UNC Wilmington (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Appalachian State Performance Insights

With 70.3 points scored per game and 64.6 points allowed last season, Appalachian State was 205th in the nation offensively and 37th defensively.

With 32.6 rebounds per game and 32.4 rebounds allowed, the Mountaineers were 117th and 270th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 13 assists per game last season, Appalachian State was 179th in the country.

Last year, the Mountaineers were 149th in the country in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Defensively, Appalachian State was 196th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.3 last season. It was 82nd in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.2%.

Last year, Appalachian State took 60.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.3% of Appalachian State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.7% were 3-pointers.

