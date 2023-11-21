North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Alamance County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Alamance High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
