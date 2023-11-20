How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wake Forest vs. Saint Louis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens put up an average of 69.1 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons gave up.
- Saint Louis went 5-0 last season when allowing fewer than 59.9 points.
- Last year, the 59.9 points per game the Demon Deacons scored were 10.5 fewer points than the Billikens gave up (70.4).
- Wake Forest had a 3-0 record last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.
- The Demon Deacons shot 35.4% from the field last season, 12.4 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Billikens allowed to opponents.
- The Billikens shot 38.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 41.6% the Demon Deacons' opponents shot last season.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 57-52
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/15/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 56-51
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|BYU
|L 67-44
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/26/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
