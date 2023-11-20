Monday's contest features the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) and the Murray State Racers (2-1) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-67 win for heavily favored UNC Wilmington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 86, Murray State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-19.2)

UNC Wilmington (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

UNC Wilmington put up 68.9 points per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 64.3 points per contest (35th-ranked).

With 30.3 rebounds per game, the Seahawks were 264th in college basketball. They ceded 29.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 71st in college basketball.

In terms of assists, UNC Wilmington delivered just 10.7 per game (21st-worst in college basketball).

The Seahawks committed 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (90th-ranked).

The Seahawks ranked 310th in college basketball with 6.1 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 215th with a 33.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

UNC Wilmington ranked 22nd-best in the nation by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 30.4% to opposing teams. It ranked 28th in college basketball by ceding 5.9 threes per contest.

UNC Wilmington took 65.9% two-pointers and 34.1% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 74.3% were two-pointers and 25.7% were three-pointers.

