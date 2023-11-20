North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Onslow County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lenoir High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.