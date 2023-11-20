The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) face the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Information

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

  • Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Campbell Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell Rank Campbell AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank
216th 69.8 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
127th 68.5 Points Allowed 65.9 55th
335th 28.3 Rebounds 32.4 134th
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
237th 12.3 Assists 14.6 70th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 14.8 348th

