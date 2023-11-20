The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) will visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Campbell vs. North Carolina Central matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Campbell Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Campbell (-3.5) 128.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Campbell (-3.5) 127.5 -172 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina Central won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Eagles covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Campbell won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

A total of 20 Fighting Camels games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.