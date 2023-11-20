The High Point Panthers (1-2) and the Iona Gaels (1-1) meet in a game with no set line at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

High Point vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point Betting Records & Stats

High Point covered 13 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

High Point (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 14.4% less often than Iona (15-9-0) last season.

High Point vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 74.6 150.6 77.2 142.8 148.0 Iona 76.0 150.6 65.6 142.8 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Panthers recorded were 9.0 more points than the Gaels allowed (65.6).

High Point had a 12-9 record against the spread and a 13-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 65.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

High Point vs. Iona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 13-14-0 16-11-0 Iona 15-9-0 12-12-0

High Point vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point Iona 10-5 Home Record 11-1 2-11 Away Record 8-4 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.