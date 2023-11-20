The Iona Gaels (0-1) will play the High Point Panthers (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 AM ET and air on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Iona Game Information

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

High Point vs. Iona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

High Point Rank High Point AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank
109th 74.6 Points Scored 76 74th
340th 77.2 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
32nd 34.9 Rebounds 33.2 90th
54th 10 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th
237th 12.3 Assists 14.9 52nd
311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.2 35th

