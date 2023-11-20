The Iona Gaels (0-1) will play the High Point Panthers (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 AM ET and air on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Iona Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

High Point vs. Iona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

High Point Rank High Point AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 76 74th 340th 77.2 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 33.2 90th 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th 237th 12.3 Assists 14.9 52nd 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.2 35th

