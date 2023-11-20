Monday's contest between the Iona Gaels (1-1) and the High Point Panthers (1-2) at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 85-78 based on our computer prediction, with Iona coming out on top. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

High Point vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

High Point vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 85, High Point 78

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Iona

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-7.0)

Iona (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 163.0

High Point Performance Insights

On offense, High Point was the 109th-ranked squad in college basketball (74.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 19th-worst (77.2 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Panthers were 32nd in the nation in rebounds (34.9 per game) and 18th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.4).

At 12.3 assists per game last year, High Point was 237th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Panthers were 166th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.5) last year. They were 273rd in 3-point percentage at 32.5%.

Last year, High Point was 252nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.8 per game) and 96th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.4%).

High Point took 39.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 60.8% of its shots, with 71.2% of its makes coming from there.

