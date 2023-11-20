North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Granville County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Falls Lake Academy at Oxford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Oxford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.