Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 20

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenfield School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge Military Academy at Winston Salem Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Randleman High School at Oak Grove High School