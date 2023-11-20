How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) take the court against the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
East Carolina vs. Ohio State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Pirates' 62.6 points per game last year were 5.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed.
- East Carolina went 19-9 last season when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.
- Last year, the Buckeyes averaged 80.1 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 56.7 the Pirates gave up.
- When Ohio State totaled more than 56.7 points last season, it went 23-5.
- The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- The Pirates shot 25.8% from the field, 17.0% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Elon
|W 68-37
|Schar Center
|11/9/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 105-35
|Minges Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ VCU
|L 55-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/20/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/29/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Minges Coliseum
