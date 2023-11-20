Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Davidson County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Liberty Christian School at Union Grove Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20

7:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Guilford High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20

7:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20

7:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stanly High School at South Davidson High School