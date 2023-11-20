North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Chatham County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jordan- Matthews High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
