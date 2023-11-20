The UCF Knights (3-1) meet the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on PTB Live.

Charlotte vs. UCF Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: PTB Live

Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)

Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

UCF Top Players (2022-23)

Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Darius Johnson: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Charlotte vs. UCF Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCF Rank UCF AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 182nd 71.5 Points Scored 66.9 300th 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 27.7 351st 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.5 354th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 117th 13.8 Assists 13 179th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 9.7 20th

