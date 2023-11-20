Monday's contest at Flagler Gymnasium has the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) matching up with the UCF Knights (3-1) at 8:30 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 victory for Charlotte.

The matchup has no set line.

Charlotte vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Charlotte vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 69, UCF 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-7.9)

Charlotte (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 130.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Performance Insights

Charlotte sported a top-25 defense last year, ranking 18th-best in college basketball with 62.6 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 300th with 66.9 points scored per contest.

While the 49ers were in the bottom 25 in college basketball in boards per game with 27.7 (eighth-worst), they ranked 31st in college basketball with 28.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Charlotte ranked 179th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.0 per game.

The 49ers ranked top-25 last season in turnovers, 20th-best in college basketball with 9.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 310th with 10.4 forced turnovers per contest.

With a 37.7% three-point percentage last year, the 49ers were 22nd-best in college basketball. They ranked 92nd in college basketball by draining 8.1 treys per contest.

Charlotte allowed 6.8 threes per game (128th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.9% (194th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Charlotte last year, 58.8% of them were two-pointers (67.1% of the team's made baskets) and 41.2% were threes (32.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.