The UCF Knights (3-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on PTB Live.

Charlotte vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
  • TV: PTB Live

Charlotte Stats Insights

  • The 49ers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Last season, Charlotte had a 17-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42% from the field.
  • The 49ers were the 351st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights finished 60th.
  • The 49ers' 66.9 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allowed.
  • When it scored more than 65.5 points last season, Charlotte went 15-4.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charlotte scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
  • At home, the 49ers gave up 61.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Charlotte made more triples away (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Liberty L 71-59 Spectrum Center
11/15/2023 Utah Valley W 62-45 Dale F. Halton Arena
11/19/2023 George Mason W 54-49 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 UCF - Flagler Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Georgia State - Dale F. Halton Arena
11/29/2023 Davidson - Dale F. Halton Arena

