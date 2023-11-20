North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Carteret County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Bern High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.