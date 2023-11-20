Campbell vs. North Carolina Central November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) face the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Top Players (2022-23)
- Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Campbell Rank
|Campbell AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|14.8
|348th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.