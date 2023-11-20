The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Camels made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • In games Campbell shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 12-12 overall.
  • The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 134th.
  • Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Fighting Camels recorded were only 3.9 more points than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
  • Campbell went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Campbell put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • The Fighting Camels gave up 66.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.9 on the road.
  • Campbell averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Navy W 59-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/11/2023 @ East Carolina L 77-63 Minges Coliseum
11/15/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 60-44 Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 North Carolina Central - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Idaho State - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.