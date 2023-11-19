Sunday's game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) and LSU Tigers (2-2) squaring off at TD Arena has a projected final score of 76-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wake Forest, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Wake Forest vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Wake Forest vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 76, LSU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-4.1)

Wake Forest (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Wake Forest Performance Insights

Wake Forest scored 76.6 points per game and allowed 73.8 last year, making them 60th in college basketball on offense and 284th on defense.

The Demon Deacons grabbed 31.0 rebounds per game and conceded 32.4 boards last year, ranking 233rd and 270th, respectively, in the country.

At 13.5 assists per game last season, Wake Forest was 143rd in college basketball.

Last year, the Demon Deacons were 18th-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (9.5 per game), and they ranked No. 62 in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Wake Forest gave up 8.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.0% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 290th and 264th, respectively, in the nation.

The Demon Deacons attempted 54.6% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 45.4% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 64.1% of the Demon Deacons' baskets were 2-pointers, and 35.9% were 3-pointers.

