Tommy Tremble has a tough matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cowboys concede 166 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Tremble has 11 grabs on 12 targets for 73 yards and two scores, with an average of 9.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tremble and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tremble vs. the Cowboys

Tremble vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas' defense has not let a player put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

11 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Cowboys surrender 166 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Cowboys have allowed 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 17th in NFL play.

Watch Panthers vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tremble with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tremble Receiving Insights

Tremble has 3.4% of his team's target share (12 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He has picked up 6.1 yards per target (73 yards on 12 targets).

Tremble has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Tremble (three red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tremble's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.