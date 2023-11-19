Gardner-Webb vs. Yale November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) will face the Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Yale Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)
- DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Yale Top Players (2022-23)
- EJ Jarvis: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bez Mbeng: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Poulakidas: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Knowling: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- August Mahoney: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Gardner-Webb vs. Yale Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Yale AVG
|Yale Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|25th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|35
|30th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
