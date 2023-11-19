The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) will face the Yale Bulldogs (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. Yale Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Gardner-Webb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Yale Top Players (2022-23)

EJ Jarvis: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Bez Mbeng: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK John Poulakidas: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Knowling: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK August Mahoney: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Yale Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Yale AVG Yale Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 75.8 77th 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 63.2 25th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 35 30th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th 193rd 12.8 Assists 14.5 75th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.6 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.