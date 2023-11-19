Darrell Demont Chark Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Chark's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Chark has been targeted 34 times and has 17 catches for 229 yards (13.5 per reception) and three TDs.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

The Panthers have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ian Thomas (LP/calf): 2 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (LP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Chark 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 34 17 229 46 3 13.5

Chark Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1

