Charlotte vs. George Mason: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Charlotte 49ers (2-1) and the George Mason Patriots (3-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Charlotte vs. George Mason Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Saint Augustine, Florida
- Venue: Flagler Gymnasium
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte covered 17 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- Charlotte's .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than George Mason's .500 mark (15-15-0 ATS Record).
Charlotte vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charlotte
|66.9
|135.6
|62.6
|129.9
|129.3
|George Mason
|68.7
|135.6
|67.3
|129.9
|137.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 49ers scored 66.9 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 67.3 the Patriots gave up.
- When Charlotte scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 13-3 against the spread and 15-3 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Charlotte vs. George Mason Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
|George Mason
|15-15-0
|11-19-0
Charlotte vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Charlotte
|George Mason
|11-4
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-8
|Away Record
|4-7
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.5
|64.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.