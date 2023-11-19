Bryce Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Carolina Panthers match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Young's stats can be found below.

Entering Week 11, Young is averaging 195.0 passing yards per game (1,560 total). Other season stats include eight TD passes, seven interceptions and a 62.8% completion percentage (182-for-290), plus 20 carries for 135 yards.

Bryce Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Young 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 182 290 62.8% 1,560 8 7 5.4 20 135 0

Young Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 23 38 217 1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 22 31 235 1 0 4 11 0 Week 9 Colts 24 39 173 1 3 5 41 0 Week 10 @Bears 21 38 185 0 0 3 18 0

