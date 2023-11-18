Big Ten opponents meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin is totaling 371.5 yards per game offensively this season (77th in the FBS), and is giving up 332.6 yards per game (32nd) on the defensive side of the ball. Nebraska ranks 17th-worst in total yards per game on offense (313.1), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in total yards allowed per contest (306.9).

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Wisconsin Nebraska 371.5 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.1 (118th) 332.6 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.9 (17th) 153.5 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (29th) 218 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.3 (129th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (133rd) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 1,383 yards (138.3 ypg) on 145-of-224 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 186 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 757 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Chez Mellusi has piled up 306 yards on 51 carries, scoring four times.

Will Pauling's 596 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 91 times and has collected 56 catches and three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has put up a 375-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes on 58 targets.

Chimere Dike's 16 grabs have turned into 282 yards and one touchdown.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 967 passing yards (96.7 per game) while completing 49% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 483 yards (48.3 ypg) on 120 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has racked up 364 yards (on 88 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV leads his squad with 246 receiving yards on 23 catches with one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has put up a 228-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 20 passes on 34 targets.

Marcus Washington's eight catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 176 yards (17.6 ypg).

