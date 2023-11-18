The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) play the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Winthrop vs. IUPUI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Betting Trends (2022-23)

Winthrop covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Eagles games went over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.

IUPUI won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, 16 of the Jaguars' games hit the over.

