How to Watch Winthrop vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) face the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Minnesota (2:00 PM ET | November 18)
- North Carolina Central vs Longwood (3:00 PM ET | November 18)
- Gardner-Webb vs Colgate (4:00 PM ET | November 18)
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- Winthrop went 12-3 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 335th.
- Last year, the 73.8 points per game the Eagles averaged were just 3.0 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).
- Winthrop had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop put up 76.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- The Eagles ceded 69.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 in road games.
- At home, Winthrop drained 0.7 more treys per game (9.4) than in road games (8.7). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in away games (37.9%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Brevard
|W 98-44
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Drexel
|L 74-72
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 89-51
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Elon
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
