Saturday's game between the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with McNeese securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 71, Western Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-6.8)

McNeese (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina Performance Insights

Western Carolina scored 73.9 points per game and gave up 70.7 last season, making them 124th in college basketball on offense and 199th defensively.

With 33.6 rebounds per game and 31.8 rebounds allowed, the Catamounts were 69th and 222nd in the nation, respectively, last season.

Western Carolina was 221st in the country in assists (12.5 per game) last year.

With 8.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc last year, the Catamounts were 60th and 183rd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Western Carolina was the 23rd-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.8 per game) and 106th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.6%) last season.

The Catamounts attempted 42.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 33.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 57.9% of their shots, with 66.8% of their makes coming from there.

