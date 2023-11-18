Two hot squads hit the court when the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) host the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Catamounts are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cowboys, winners of four in a row.

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • In games Western Carolina shot better than 47% from the field, it went 11-0 overall.
  • The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cowboys finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Catamounts scored just 1.5 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).
  • Western Carolina had an 11-2 record last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Western Carolina fared better at home last year, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.
  • The Catamounts surrendered 65.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.3).
  • Western Carolina sunk 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 6.2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.4 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Dalton State W 106-65 Ramsey Center
11/11/2023 @ Notre Dame W 71-61 Purcell Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 66-64 Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 McNeese - Ramsey Center
11/26/2023 North Alabama - Ramsey Center
11/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena

