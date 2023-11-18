Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 24.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-24.5)
|46.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-24.5)
|46.5
|-3500
|+1280
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- Notre Dame has put together a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
