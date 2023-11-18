Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Fighting Irish. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-24.5) Over (46.5) Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Demon Deacons have a 7.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Demon Deacons' ATS record is 4-5-0 this year.

Two of the Demon Deacons' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

Wake Forest games this season have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 4.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish have a 96.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish's record against the spread is 6-3-1.

In games it has played as 24.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Fighting Irish have played 10 games this year and six of them have gone over the total.

Notre Dame games average 51.6 total points per game this season, 5.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Demon Deacons vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 36.8 16.9 43.4 12.8 27.3 25.5 Wake Forest 20.5 24.6 22 25.2 18.3 23.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.