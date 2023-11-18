UNC Greensboro vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 18
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Dedmon Center has the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) squaring off against the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on November 18. Our computer prediction projects a 59-52 win for UNC Greensboro.
In their last outing on Tuesday, the Spartans claimed a 93-25 victory against Pfeiffer.
UNC Greensboro vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
UNC Greensboro vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Greensboro 59, Radford 52
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Spartans outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game last season with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) and allowed 64 per contest (175th in college basketball).
- UNC Greensboro averaged 3.1 fewer points in SoCon play (62.4) than overall (65.5).
- At home, the Spartans averaged 67.6 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 63.6.
- UNC Greensboro gave up fewer points at home (58.7 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
