SEC opponents will battle when the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) meet the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on South Carolina vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is South Carolina vs. Kentucky?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Carolina 28, Kentucky 27

South Carolina 28, Kentucky 27 South Carolina has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Gamecocks have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter.

This season, Kentucky has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Wildcats have entered four games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+1.5)



Kentucky (+1.5) In 10 South Carolina games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Gamecocks have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

In 10 games played Kentucky has recorded five wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more in three chances.

Parlay your bets together on the South Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52)



Over (52) South Carolina and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 52 points six times this season.

In the Kentucky's 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 52.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.9 points per game, 5.9 points more than the total of 52 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 54.2 56 Implied Total AVG 33.6 31.8 36.3 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 50.1 47.5 Implied Total AVG 31.7 32.7 29.3 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.