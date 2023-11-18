Queens vs. Fairfield: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Fairfield Stags (1-3) host the Queens Royals (1-2) at Daskalakis Athletic Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.
Queens vs. Fairfield Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- Queens and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Royals were 14-13-0 last year.
- Queens' .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Fairfield's .480 mark (12-13-0 ATS Record).
Queens vs. Fairfield Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Fairfield
|64.9
|142.6
|66
|140.6
|131.5
|Queens
|77.7
|142.6
|74.6
|140.6
|149.9
Additional Queens Insights & Trends
- The Royals' 77.7 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 66 the Stags gave up to opponents.
- Queens went 11-10 against the spread and 17-9 overall when it scored more than 66 points last season.
Queens vs. Fairfield Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Fairfield
|12-13-0
|12-13-0
|Queens
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
Queens vs. Fairfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Fairfield
|Queens
|7-6
|Home Record
|8-5
|4-10
|Away Record
|7-10
|3-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.2
|60.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
