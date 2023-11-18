The Fairfield Stags (1-3) host the Queens Royals (1-2) at Daskalakis Athletic Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Queens vs. Fairfield Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.

Against the spread, the Royals were 14-13-0 last year.

Queens' .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Fairfield's .480 mark (12-13-0 ATS Record).

Queens vs. Fairfield Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fairfield 64.9 142.6 66 140.6 131.5 Queens 77.7 142.6 74.6 140.6 149.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals' 77.7 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 66 the Stags gave up to opponents.

Queens went 11-10 against the spread and 17-9 overall when it scored more than 66 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Queens vs. Fairfield Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fairfield 12-13-0 12-13-0 Queens 14-13-0 15-12-0

Queens vs. Fairfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fairfield Queens 7-6 Home Record 8-5 4-10 Away Record 7-10 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.