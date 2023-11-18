The Fairfield Stags (0-2) face the Queens Royals (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Queens vs. Fairfield Game Information

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairfield Top Players (2022-23)

  • Supreme Cook: 13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Caleb Fields: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allan Jeanne-Rose: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • TJ Long: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Leach: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairfield Rank Fairfield AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank
334th 64.9 Points Scored 77.7 41st
61st 66 Points Allowed 74.6 305th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.8 35th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
329th 5.7 3pt Made 9.2 25th
360th 9.5 Assists 13.8 117th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

